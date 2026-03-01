Ted Buchan & Co Acquires 10,025 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Ted Buchan & Co increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 8.3% of Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

AGG stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.15 and a one year high of $101.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

