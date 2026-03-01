TD Cowen Cuts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $280.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $295.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LOW. Argus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.64.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $264.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.54. The company has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $293.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Lowe’s reported $1.98 EPS and $20.58B revenue (+10.9% Y/Y), driven by Pro, online and holiday strength — evidence of operational resilience. Q4 Earnings

Q4 results beat expectations: Lowe’s reported $1.98 EPS and $20.58B revenue (+10.9% Y/Y), driven by Pro, online and holiday strength — evidence of operational resilience. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views (Goldman, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Mizuho, Telsey), signaling Wall Street support and providing upside catalysts. Analyst Raises

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views (Goldman, Guggenheim, Wells Fargo, Piper Sandler, Mizuho, Telsey), signaling Wall Street support and providing upside catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwind developing: 30-year mortgage rates fell below 6%, which could ease the housing ‘lock‑in’ effect and eventually boost remodel/removal demand. That’s a potential multi‑month positive for Lowe’s sales. Mortgage Rates

Macro tailwind developing: 30-year mortgage rates fell below 6%, which could ease the housing ‘lock‑in’ effect and eventually boost remodel/removal demand. That’s a potential multi‑month positive for Lowe’s sales. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s is targeting $1B of productivity gains in FY2026 and is using AI and cost cuts (including ~600 corporate roles) to protect margins — a mix of near‑term restructuring costs and longer‑term efficiency. Productivity Plan

Lowe’s is targeting $1B of productivity gains in FY2026 and is using AI and cost cuts (including ~600 corporate roles) to protect margins — a mix of near‑term restructuring costs and longer‑term efficiency. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options volume indicates elevated trading and positioning by short‑term traders; watch for increased intraday volatility. Options Volume

Unusually large options volume indicates elevated trading and positioning by short‑term traders; watch for increased intraday volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Partnerships and strategic moves (e.g., Affirm payment plans, acquisitions to grow Pro business) support longer‑term revenue diversification but add integration risk. Affirm Partnership

Partnerships and strategic moves (e.g., Affirm payment plans, acquisitions to grow Pro business) support longer‑term revenue diversification but add integration risk. Negative Sentiment: Management commentary and FY2026 guidance were cautious — the company flagged housing weakness and conservative outlook, which sparked the recent sell‑off as investors discounted future growth. Housing Headwinds

Management commentary and FY2026 guidance were cautious — the company flagged housing weakness and conservative outlook, which sparked the recent sell‑off as investors discounted future growth. Negative Sentiment: There are some price‑target trims and neutral/hold actions (TD Cowen, DA Davidson, a few smaller adjustments) reflecting concerns about guidance and margin pressure from acquisitions — potential headwinds for near‑term multiple expansion. Analyst Cuts

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

