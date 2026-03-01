TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,976 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $18,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 788.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1,530.8% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total value of $1,684,545.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 58,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,591. This represents a 10.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.32, for a total transaction of $956,272.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,611.72. This trade represents a 33.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,319 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,815. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Garmin Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $252.42 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $169.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

Trending Headlines about Garmin

Here are the key news stories impacting Garmin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rare institutional inflows continue to target Garmin, a long-term bullish technical/fund flow signal that some investors view as a structural tailwind. This can attract new demand and partly offset selling pressure. Read More.

Rare institutional inflows continue to target Garmin, a long-term bullish technical/fund flow signal that some investors view as a structural tailwind. This can attract new demand and partly offset selling pressure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the sales, insiders still retain sizable holdings (for example, CEO Clifton Pemble owns 124,075 shares after his sale), which can temper concerns that leadership is abandoning the stock. Read More.

Despite the sales, insiders still retain sizable holdings (for example, CEO Clifton Pemble owns 124,075 shares after his sale), which can temper concerns that leadership is abandoning the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large, coordinated insider selling likely pressured the share price: CEO Clifton Pemble sold 19,914 shares (~$5.01M), COO Patrick Desbois sold 6,694 shares (~$1.68M), EVP Matthew Munn sold 5,275 shares (~$1.32M), CFO Douglas Boessen sold 3,487 shares (~$877.5K), and VP Susan Lyman sold 3,805 shares (~$956K). These trades represent double-digit percentage reductions for several executives and are being interpreted by some investors as a negative signal or as near-term supply hitting the market. SEC filings for each sale: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

