TD Asset Management Inc Sells 8,742 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.25% of Penumbra worth $24,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Penumbra by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 53.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 70.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 2.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.72, for a total value of $57,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total value of $4,632,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,818,234.84. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,372 shares of company stock worth $5,044,546. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $344.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.26 and a 12 month high of $362.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.63 and a 200-day moving average of $292.14.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $374.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Penumbra from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.69.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc is a global healthcare company specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices that address neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. The company focuses on products designed to improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke, aneurysm treatment and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra’s technologies are used by interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons and interventional cardiologists in hospitals and clinics around the world.

At the core of Penumbra’s portfolio is its mechanical thrombectomy platform, which includes aspiration catheters and accessory devices engineered to remove blood clots in acute stroke cases.

