TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,709 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Synchrony Financial worth $21,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 54.9% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5,787.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 40.2% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,350.08. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 52,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $3,800,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,254.72. This trade represents a 35.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

See Also

