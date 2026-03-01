TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 48,600 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in XPO were worth $27,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in XPO by 9.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in XPO by 72.8% during the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 35.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays set a $195.00 price objective on XPO and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on XPO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on XPO from $160.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.32.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $210.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $212.71.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. XPO had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company’s operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

