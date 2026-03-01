TD Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of Ciena at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 50.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 104.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $348.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ciena Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $365.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.29 and a 200-day moving average of $197.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Ciena had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Evercore set a $330.00 price target on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $138.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 target price on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.51, for a total value of $884,153.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,988 shares in the company, valued at $89,549,895.88. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Gallagher sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total value of $2,642,514.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,350.80. The trade was a 18.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 160,083 shares of company stock valued at $37,204,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

