TD Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.19% of monday.com worth $18,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 50.1% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in monday.com by 119.0% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in monday.com during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in monday.com by 15.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in monday.com by 64.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on monday.com from $230.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price target on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $148.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

monday.com Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $316.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.03.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. monday.com had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.