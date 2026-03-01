TD Asset Management Inc Buys 38,506 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,434 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,506 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $23,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 38.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after acquiring an additional 274,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 273,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 26,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.6%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DB. Wall Street Zen raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

Featured Articles

