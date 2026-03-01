TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 109,828 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 363.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,828 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ARM were worth $19,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in ARM by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,457,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,626 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 41.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,745,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 139.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,509,000 after purchasing an additional 805,886 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth about $90,678,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,294,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $127.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.65 billion, a PE ratio of 169.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 4.35. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $183.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. ARM has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARM shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oddo Bhf set a $170.00 price objective on ARM in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.81.

About ARM

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

