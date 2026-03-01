T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 145,264 shares, an increase of 115.1% from the January 29th total of 67,533 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,062 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,062 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDVG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,141,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,253,000 after buying an additional 379,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,389,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,058,000 after acquiring an additional 777,580 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,514,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,112,000 after acquiring an additional 87,489 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 399,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 354,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter.

TDVG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.23. 92,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,367. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

