SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $12.53 Million Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

SYM FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.3% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.41.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $264.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.66 and its 200-day moving average is $259.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

About Apple

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

