Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Short Interest Update

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 87,553 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the January 29th total of 126,628 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EPOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sunrise New Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Sunrise New Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrise New Energy currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Sunrise New Energy stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Sunrise New Energy has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunrise New Energy stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Sunrise New Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunrise New Energy Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: EPOW) is a Delaware-based holding company focused on the development, manufacturing and sale of advanced energy solutions. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides battery systems, energy storage modules and power management software designed to support electric vehicles, renewable energy integration and portable power applications. Its offerings include lithium-ion battery packs, battery management systems (BMS) and turnkey energy storage solutions suitable for residential, commercial and industrial use.

The company’s product lineup is engineered to deliver high energy density, long cycle life and robust safety features.

