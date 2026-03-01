SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) CFO Buys $58,400.00 in Stock

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Marinko purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,300.32. This trade represents a 16.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.7%

SXC opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.98. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($1.10). SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 544.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 80.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SunCoke Energy

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a leading independent producer of metallurgical coke and related products for the steel and foundry industries. The company specializes in manufacturing both blast furnace coke and foundry coke, offering high‐quality, low‐sulfur coal products that serve as essential inputs in steelmaking and metal casting processes. In addition to coke production, SunCoke provides comprehensive engineering, maintenance and environmental solutions tailored to the needs of integrated steel mills and foundries.

The company operates a network of coke production facilities across the United States, including plants in Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.