Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.54 and traded as low as $9.36. Subaru shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 271,116 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Subaru Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.34.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). Subaru had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Subaru has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.561-0.561 EPS. Analysts forecast that Subaru Corporation will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Subaru by 8.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Subaru by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Subaru by 11.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 356,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Subaru by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well‐established automotive brand. Subaru’s product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

