Strong (STRONG) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Strong (STRONG) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Strong token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $90.53 thousand and approximately $1.13 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn”

