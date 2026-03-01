Strike (STRK) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Strike (STRK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Strike token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $35.56 thousand and approximately $55.27 thousand worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strike has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,509.39 or 0.99185455 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Strike

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,678,193 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets. Telegram, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

