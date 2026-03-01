Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Valero Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VLO opened at $204.49 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $206.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.55. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.91%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.83%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

