Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $631.04 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81. The company has a market cap of $844.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $633.22 and a 200-day moving average of $619.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

