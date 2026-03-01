Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 152.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $200.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.59 and a 200-day moving average of $208.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $326.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

