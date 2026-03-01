Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 768 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $2,165,899,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 27,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 155.9% during the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 47,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $8,893,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $710.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.52.

In other news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total value of $742,802.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,700.80. This represents a 54.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total value of $26,656,109.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524,818. The trade was a 47.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock worth $98,245,065 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $742.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $667.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $789.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

