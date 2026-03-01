StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.91 and last traded at C$4.95. 539,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 348,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

StorageVault Canada Stock Down 1.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.59 and a beta of 0.64.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$86.74 million during the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations. The Portable Storage segment involves delivering a portable storage unit to the customer. The Management Division involves revenues generated from the management of stores owned by third parties.

