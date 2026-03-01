StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SARO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of StandardAero from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna set a $38.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StandardAero has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

StandardAero Price Performance

NYSE:SARO opened at $30.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. StandardAero has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 4.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that StandardAero will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $1,204,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 726,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,895,884.60. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StandardAero

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SARO. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in StandardAero in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in StandardAero by 100.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in StandardAero during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

Featured Stories

