Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

CXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXM

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.42%.The firm had revenue of $219.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 16,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $128,626.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 517,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,090.84. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 138,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $987,540.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,672,108 shares in the company, valued at $11,922,130.04. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 613,650 shares of company stock worth $4,384,853. 60.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Sprinklr by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 24,370.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 541.2% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.