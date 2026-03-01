Spotify Technology $SPOT Holdings Raised by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for 2.0% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $12,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 22.6% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 529,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,711,000 after buying an additional 108,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPOT opened at $514.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.63. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $586.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $615.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $875.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.91.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

