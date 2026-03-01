Spire (NYSE:SR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $92.55 and last traded at $92.8440, with a volume of 58954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.80.

Spire News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Spire this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates and upgraded several mid‑year quarters (examples: FY2026 to $5.29 from $5.25; FY2027 to $5.66 from $5.60; FY2028 to $6.05). Those upward revisions suggest stronger longer‑term fundamentals and support the stock. MarketBeat: SR

Zacks raised FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates and upgraded several mid‑year quarters (examples: FY2026 to $5.29 from $5.25; FY2027 to $5.66 from $5.60; FY2028 to $6.05). Those upward revisions suggest stronger longer‑term fundamentals and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also lifted Q2 estimates (Q2 2026 to $3.78; Q2 2027 to $3.92) and bumped Q1 2027, signaling better performance in peak seasonal quarters. MarketBeat: SR

Zacks also lifted Q2 estimates (Q2 2026 to $3.78; Q2 2027 to $3.92) and bumped Q1 2027, signaling better performance in peak seasonal quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Filings from Dimensional Fund Advisors (Form 8.3) reference Spire Healthcare Group PLC (a UK company) — these disclosures are not related to Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) but appeared among the same news feed. GlobeNewsWire: Dimensional Form 8.3

Filings from Dimensional Fund Advisors (Form 8.3) reference Spire Healthcare Group PLC (a UK company) — these disclosures are not related to Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) but appeared among the same news feed. Negative Sentiment: Zacks pared several near‑term quarterly estimates (notably Q3/Q4 2026 and Q3/Q4 2027 and Q1 2028) — examples include Q4 2026 cut to ($0.41) from ($0.17) and Q4 2027 to ($0.19) from ($0.04). Those downgrades point to weaker short‑term seasonality or timing effects that could pressure short‑term earnings and sentiment. MarketBeat: SR

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Spire from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Spire from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Spire from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Spire Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $762.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 212,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,623,000 after buying an additional 19,373 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,636,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Spire by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 35.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc (NYSE: SR), formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire’s service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

