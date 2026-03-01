Solidus Ai Tech Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $9.62 Million (AITECH)

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Solidus Ai Tech has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Solidus Ai Tech token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Solidus Ai Tech has a total market capitalization of $9.62 million and $2.42 million worth of Solidus Ai Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solidus Ai Tech Token Profile

Solidus Ai Tech’s genesis date was August 28th, 2023. Solidus Ai Tech’s total supply is 1,986,227,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,782,745,779 tokens. Solidus Ai Tech’s official message board is medium.com/@solidusaitech. Solidus Ai Tech’s official website is aitech.io. Solidus Ai Tech’s official Twitter account is @aitechio. The Reddit community for Solidus Ai Tech is https://reddit.com/r/aitechio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Solidus Ai Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Solidus Ai Tech has a current supply of 1,986,227,424 with 1,782,745,009 in circulation. The last known price of Solidus Ai Tech is 0.00538397 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $2,091,713.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aitech.io.”

