SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Short Interest Up 49.2% in February

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 19,166 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the January 29th total of 12,848 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,234 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,753,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:SFY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,404. The stock has a market cap of $558.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.52. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.94 and a 12-month high of $135.83.

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

