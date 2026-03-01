Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Stock Position Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 251.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,892,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,973,000 after purchasing an additional 547,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-On in the second quarter worth $168,010,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-On in the third quarter worth $61,134,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-On by 21,600.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after buying an additional 164,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 800,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,073,000 after acquiring an additional 119,089 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.00 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-On from $405.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Snap-On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $375.00 target price on Snap-On in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-On presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.33.

Snap-On Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SNA opened at $384.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.81 and a 1-year high of $390.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.90.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.44 per share. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-On news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.05, for a total transaction of $2,690,778.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,769,765.15. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.13, for a total value of $3,081,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,332.40. This represents a 29.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,855 shares of company stock valued at $27,629,827. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-On Profile

Snap‑On Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company’s product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

Featured Articles

