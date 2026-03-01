Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Shares of SWBI opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 1.89%.The firm had revenue of $124.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a leading American manufacturer of firearms and related products, designing, producing and marketing a broad array of handguns, long guns and shooting accessories. The company’s portfolio includes revolvers, semi-automatic pistols and rifles under well-known brands such as M&P® (Military & Police) and Performance Center®, which are used by military, law enforcement, commercial and private customers. In addition to complete firearms, Smith & Wesson offers suppressors, optics mounts, holsters and other shooting accessories to support a full spectrum of professional and recreational shooting activities.

Founded in 1852 by Horace Smith and Daniel B.

