SLT (SLT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $250.36 Thousand

SLT (SLT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. SLT has a market cap of $121.94 million and approximately $250.36 thousand worth of SLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SLT has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One SLT token can now be bought for approximately $12.19 or 0.00018218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SLT Profile

SLT’s genesis date was March 14th, 2025. SLT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. SLT’s official message board is t.me/smartlogisticst. The official website for SLT is slt.game. SLT’s official Twitter account is @smartlogisticst.

SLT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SLT (SLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SLT has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of SLT is 12.24611945 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $235,032.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://slt.game.”

