Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.2075. Singing Machine shares last traded at $0.1865, with a volume of 426,400 shares traded.

Singing Machine Stock Down 6.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:SMDM) is a U.S.-based designer, manufacturer and marketer of home karaoke entertainment products. The company’s core offering includes standalone and plug-and-play karaoke systems, wireless microphones and headset microphones, all engineered to deliver a user-friendly singing experience for family, friends and social gatherings. Through ongoing product innovation, The Singing Machine has expanded its portfolio to include Bluetooth-enabled units and mobile app-compatible systems.

In addition to hardware, the company produces and licenses music content in the form of sing-along discs and digital downloads.

