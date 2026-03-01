Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.2075. Singing Machine shares last traded at $0.1865, with a volume of 426,400 shares traded.
Singing Machine Stock Down 6.8%
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.
About Singing Machine
The Singing Machine Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:SMDM) is a U.S.-based designer, manufacturer and marketer of home karaoke entertainment products. The company’s core offering includes standalone and plug-and-play karaoke systems, wireless microphones and headset microphones, all engineered to deliver a user-friendly singing experience for family, friends and social gatherings. Through ongoing product innovation, The Singing Machine has expanded its portfolio to include Bluetooth-enabled units and mobile app-compatible systems.
In addition to hardware, the company produces and licenses music content in the form of sing-along discs and digital downloads.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Singing Machine
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.