Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 0.7% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $17,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,456 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SPG stock opened at $203.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.10. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $205.12.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.06%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.93.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,466. This represents a 1.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 53,639 shares in the company, valued at $9,976,854. This represents a 0.90% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 2,192 shares of company stock worth $407,712 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

