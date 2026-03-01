Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Silexion Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 2,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 31,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

SLXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Silexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Silexion Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Silexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.

