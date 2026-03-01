Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,302 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $175.85 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.70.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.86, for a total value of $10,954,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $56,494,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 513,775 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,092 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $399.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

