Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,931,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.4% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 10,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,051,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 66.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $428.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.09. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $96.34 and a one year high of $477.03.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $755.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.26%. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price target on Sterling Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.33.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,180. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwayne Andree Wilson sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,150. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,860 shares of company stock worth $2,611,000. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

