Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,026 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 27.2% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,257 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.59. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $128.54.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 26.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.13%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by‑products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

