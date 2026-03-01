Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

In related news, CEO Elliott Hill bought 16,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 241,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,965.70. This trade represents a 7.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $2,948,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. This trade represents a 90.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,887. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Williams Trading lowered their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.61.

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

