Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NIKE Stock Down 2.8%
Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 96.47%.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In related news, CEO Elliott Hill bought 16,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 241,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,965.70. This trade represents a 7.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $2,948,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. This trade represents a 90.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,887. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Williams Trading lowered their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.61.
NIKE News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Industry reports highlight NIKE as well-positioned to benefit from premiumization and digital demand, which supports medium-term revenue/mix improvement. 5 Shoes & Retail Apparel Stocks Capitalizing on Premiumization Trends
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentators include NKE among names that could stage retail comebacks, reflecting investor interest in a brand recovery story. Can These 3 Names Be 2026’s Biggest Retail Comebacks?
- Positive Sentiment: Feature pieces arguing the “noise has died down” and highlighting longer-term catalysts (inventory cleanup, North America strength) may support buyers looking past near-term volatility. Here’s Why I’m Looking at Nike Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: NIKE rescheduled its Q3 fiscal 2026 earnings release and conference call to March 31 (logistical update that affects timing/visibility but is not new financial information). Company Earnings Release Update
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets note heavy investor attention on NKE, summarizing mixed near-term headwinds and longer-term positives — useful situational context for traders. Zacks: Nike is Attracting Investor Attention
- Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas flags Pou Sheng’s profit warning as a signal that Chinese demand may be weaker than expected and suggests Nike could face a major China update; that uncertainty is pressuring sentiment. BNP Paribas on Pou Sheng Profit Warning
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and Seeking Alpha write-ups point to profit deterioration (Greater China revenue decline, margin compression) and trimmed ratings, which can accelerate selling pressure. Seeking Alpha Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Reports on tariff shifts and costly supply-chain moves (including Japan clean-energy and manufacturing trade-offs) highlight margin risk and higher costs that could temper near-term earnings. Nike Balances Japan Clean Energy Push
NIKE Company Profile
Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.
The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).
