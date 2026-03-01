Short Interest in ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA) Grows By 47.6%

ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,170,059 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the January 29th total of 1,470,147 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,051,929 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,051,929 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ZenaTech Stock Down 6.0%

ZENA stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. ZenaTech has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $59.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 14.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZenaTech

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ZenaTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in ZenaTech during the second quarter worth about $183,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZenaTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in ZenaTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in ZenaTech during the third quarter worth about $144,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ZenaTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech, Inc, an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

