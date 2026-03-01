Short Interest in Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX) Expands By 66.7%

Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:WGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,328,141 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 29th total of 796,832 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,371 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,371 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Wellgistics Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Wellgistics Health stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Wellgistics Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGRX. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wellgistics Health by 593.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wellgistics Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wellgistics Health by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 106,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wellgistics Health by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 218,170 shares during the period. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wellgistics Health in the third quarter valued at $2,588,000.

Founded in 2022, Wellgistics Health is a holding company for various existing and planned strategic businesses centered around pharmaceuticals and healthcare services. As a micro health ecosystem, our portfolio of companies consists of a pharmacy, wholesale operations, and a technology division with a novel platform for hub and clinical services. We are focused on improving the lives of patients while delivering unique solutions for pharmacies, providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payors.

