Short Interest in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Expands By 61.2%

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 50,829 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the January 29th total of 31,525 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,349 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,349 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on VTVT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 148,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, focused on discovering and developing orally administered small-molecule therapies for chronic diseases. Employing its proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, the company seeks to generate novel compounds that modulate key disease pathways while optimizing safety and pharmacokinetic properties.

The company’s lead candidate, azeliragon (TTP488), is an oral inhibitor of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) and has completed Phase II/III clinical evaluation in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.