Short Interest in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Declines By 32.3%

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 937,082 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the January 29th total of 1,383,736 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,746 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,746 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.58. 427,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,251. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

Get VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0947 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1,058.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 512,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth $734,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.