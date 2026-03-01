Short Interest in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Declines By 32.3%

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 937,082 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the January 29th total of 1,383,736 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,746 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,746 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.58. 427,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,251. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $25.59.
VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0947 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF
The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.
Further Reading
