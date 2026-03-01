Short Interest in Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:IOPP) Drops By 30.0%

Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:IOPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,023 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 29th total of 2,892 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,782 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,782 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF Price Performance

IOPP traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. 2,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $8.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of -0.13.

Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF (IOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in Indian equity securities of any market capitalization. The fund targets companies that are expected to benefit from the broad themes capturing Indias growth story. IOPP was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by Simplify.

