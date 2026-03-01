Short Interest in Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:IOPP) Drops By 30.0%

Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:IOPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,023 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 29th total of 2,892 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,782 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,782 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF Price Performance
IOPP traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. 2,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $8.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of -0.13.
Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.