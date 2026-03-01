Short Interest in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Increases By 49.8%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 54,430,073 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the January 29th total of 36,323,849 shares. Currently, 35.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,019,314 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,019,314 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 35.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Q4 results beat expectations — adjusted EPS $0.11 vs. consensus ~$0.09 and revenue $2.44B, up 52% year‑over‑year; the market reacted strongly to those beats.

Q4 results beat expectations — adjusted EPS $0.11 vs. consensus ~$0.09 and revenue $2.44B, up 52% year‑over‑year; the market reacted strongly to those beats. Positive Sentiment: Management issued stronger Q1 revenue guidance ( ~$2.6B–$2.8B vs. Street ~ $2.3B ), signaling continued top‑line momentum into the new quarter. Company Q4 Press Materials

Management issued stronger Q1 revenue guidance ( ~$2.6B–$2.8B vs. Street ~ $2.3B ), signaling continued top‑line momentum into the new quarter. Strategic alliance with Compass / Redfin to surface Compass's exclusive listings could materially expand Rocket's addressable market and lead generation (company cites potential for ~500k additional listings).

Strategic alliance with Compass / Redfin to surface Compass’s exclusive listings could materially expand Rocket’s addressable market and lead generation (company cites potential for ~500k additional listings). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst action: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $17 to $19 and kept an “equal weight” rating — a modest endorsement but not a buy upgrade. Benzinga — Wells Fargo PT Raise

Analyst action: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $17 to $19 and kept an "equal weight" rating — a modest endorsement but not a buy upgrade. Management change: CFO Brian Brown was appointed President while remaining CFO/Treasurer — continuity in finance leadership but adds an execution watchpoint.

Management change: CFO Brian Brown was appointed President while remaining CFO/Treasurer — continuity in finance leadership but adds an execution watchpoint. Negative Sentiment: Short interest surged in February (~54.4M shares short, ~35.1% of float), raising the risk of volatility and squeezes despite the low days‑to‑cover.

Short interest surged in February (~54.4M shares short, ~35.1% of float), raising the risk of volatility and squeezes despite the low days‑to‑cover. Full‑year profitability was pressured by heavy acquisition activity (profits fell on the year), which could weigh on margins even as Q4 shows recovery.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Rocket Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

In related news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $57,475.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,038,536 shares in the company, valued at $23,875,942.64. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $645,775. Corporate insiders own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of -139.75 and a beta of 2.31. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 19.68 and a current ratio of 19.68.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company’s core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

