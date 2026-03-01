Short Interest in Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Increases By 51.4%

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,686,934 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the January 29th total of 1,775,005 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,964,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 27.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 27.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,964,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nauticus Robotics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nauticus Robotics currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NASDAQ:KITT opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $10.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.15. Nauticus Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Transocean sold 2,021,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $2,062,358.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549.42. This represents a 99.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,116,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,940 over the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KITT. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nauticus Robotics by 428.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 174,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nauticus Robotics by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 90,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 56,035 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc (NASDAQ: KITT) is a maritime robotics company focused on developing and deploying uncrewed surface and subsea vessels for inspection, survey and maintenance applications. The company’s solutions combine purpose-built hardware with advanced autonomy software and sensor integration, allowing operators to conduct offshore and in-shore missions without personnel aboard. By digitizing routine vessel operations, Nauticus Robotics aims to reduce the time, cost and risk associated with traditional crewed marine services.

The company’s product portfolio includes modular uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) equipped with high-resolution sonar, cameras and other environmental sensors.

