Short Interest in Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN) Declines By 30.6%

Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 126,985 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the January 29th total of 182,880 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company's shares are short sold.

Mingteng International Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,452. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $792.10. Mingteng International has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5,206.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MTEN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mingteng International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mingteng International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Mingteng International Company Profile

Mingteng International Group Limited is a special-purpose acquisition company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with a focus on business combinations in the Greater China region. Sponsored by Guangdong Mingteng Investment Holdings Group Co, Ltd., the company completed its initial public offering on the NASDAQ under the ticker MTEN in early 2023. Its primary objective is to leverage sponsor expertise and industry relationships to identify and merge with businesses in high-growth sectors.

The company targets acquisitions across advanced manufacturing, new energy, healthcare, technology and related industries that exhibit strong growth potential.

