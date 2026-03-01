Short Interest in Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS) Decreases By 32.8%

Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 161,100 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the January 29th total of 239,577 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,186 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 337,186 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Linkers Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of LNKS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 67,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. Linkers Industries has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.

