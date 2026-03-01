Short Interest in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Rises By 42.9%

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,305,091 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the January 29th total of 14,909,655 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,645,621 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 62,645,621 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth $952,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 109,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,009,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after acquiring an additional 226,614 shares during the period.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETHA opened at $14.52 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.

About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

