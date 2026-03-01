Short Interest in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Expands By 51.0%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 548,555 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the January 29th total of 363,204 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,918.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,918.3 days.

Separately, Barclays cut Gruma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

GPAGF stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. Gruma has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $20.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gruma stock. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V. is a Mexico-based multinational food processing company and one of the world’s leading producers of corn flour and tortillas. The company’s core business activities include the manufacture, marketing and sale of corn flour, wheat flour and related products under a portfolio of well-known brands such as Maseca, Mission and Guerrero. Gruma also produces and distributes a variety of flatbreads, snack foods and bakery items tailored to both retail consumers and the foodservice industry.

Founded in 1949 by Roberto González Barrera, Gruma has grown from a single tortilla plant in Monterrey into a global enterprise.

