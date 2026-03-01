Short Interest in FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFII) Rises By 118.5%

FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,052 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the January 29th total of 8,263 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 123,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 134,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98. FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $26.52.

About FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF

The First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund, specifically the FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF (DFII), aims to provide income with a secondary goal of partial participation in bitcoin returns. It uses options strategies to achieve this without directly investing in bitcoin

